ZeroFox (NASDAQ:ZFOX) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

ZeroFox (NASDAQ:ZFOX – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $45.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.40 million.

ZeroFox Stock Performance

ZFOX stock opened at $1.16 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.80. ZeroFox has a 52 week low of $0.75 and a 52 week high of $15.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in ZeroFox in the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in ZeroFox in the 1st quarter valued at $87,000. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ZeroFox during the fourth quarter worth about $94,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ZeroFox in the 3rd quarter worth $285,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in ZeroFox during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,127,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About ZeroFox

Several brokerages have commented on ZFOX. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of ZeroFox from $4.50 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of ZeroFox from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on ZeroFox in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company.

(Get Rating)

ZeroFox Holdings, Inc operates as an enterprise cybersecurity software-as-a-service company that addresses the full lifecycle of external cyber threats and risks. The company offers ZeroFox Protect that enables organizations to configure protective capabilities to identify and protect their external assets; ZeroFox Predict, a threat intelligence solution that enable customers to directly search across data lake of global threat indicators, tactics, adversary intelligence, exploits, vulnerabilities, and security tools; ZeroFox Detect that provides customers with real-time asset and vulnerability awareness for their external-facing internet digital footprint; ZeroFox Response that enables organizations to provide the 24×7 level of support necessary to respond to external attacks, incidents, data loss or exfiltration, or potential breaches; and ZeroFox Disrupt to report, block, and take down an attack's core components across the internet.

See Also

