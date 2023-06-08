ZeroFox (NASDAQ:ZFOX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

ZeroFox (NASDAQ:ZFOX – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $45.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.40 million.

ZeroFox Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:ZFOX traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.16. 95,419 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 698,400. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.80. ZeroFox has a 12 month low of $0.75 and a 12 month high of $15.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Institutional Trading of ZeroFox

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ZeroFox in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,516,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ZeroFox in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,318,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ZeroFox in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,178,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of ZeroFox in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,127,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of ZeroFox in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $285,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About ZeroFox

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ZFOX. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on ZeroFox in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on ZeroFox from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on ZeroFox from $4.50 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 6th.

ZeroFox Holdings, Inc operates as an enterprise cybersecurity software-as-a-service company that addresses the full lifecycle of external cyber threats and risks. The company offers ZeroFox Protect that enables organizations to configure protective capabilities to identify and protect their external assets; ZeroFox Predict, a threat intelligence solution that enable customers to directly search across data lake of global threat indicators, tactics, adversary intelligence, exploits, vulnerabilities, and security tools; ZeroFox Detect that provides customers with real-time asset and vulnerability awareness for their external-facing internet digital footprint; ZeroFox Response that enables organizations to provide the 24×7 level of support necessary to respond to external attacks, incidents, data loss or exfiltration, or potential breaches; and ZeroFox Disrupt to report, block, and take down an attack's core components across the internet.

