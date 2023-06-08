ZeroFox (NASDAQ:ZFOX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

ZeroFox (NASDAQ:ZFOX – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $45.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.40 million.

ZeroFox Stock Down 2.6 %

ZFOX stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.13. The company had a trading volume of 70,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 697,935. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.13 and a 200-day moving average of $2.80. ZeroFox has a one year low of $0.75 and a one year high of $15.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ZFOX has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on ZeroFox from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on ZeroFox in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on ZeroFox from $4.50 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 6th.

Institutional Trading of ZeroFox

About ZeroFox

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZFOX. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ZeroFox in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,178,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in ZeroFox in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,516,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in ZeroFox in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,318,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in ZeroFox in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,127,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in ZeroFox in the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000.

ZeroFox Holdings, Inc operates as an enterprise cybersecurity software-as-a-service company that addresses the full lifecycle of external cyber threats and risks. The company offers ZeroFox Protect that enables organizations to configure protective capabilities to identify and protect their external assets; ZeroFox Predict, a threat intelligence solution that enable customers to directly search across data lake of global threat indicators, tactics, adversary intelligence, exploits, vulnerabilities, and security tools; ZeroFox Detect that provides customers with real-time asset and vulnerability awareness for their external-facing internet digital footprint; ZeroFox Response that enables organizations to provide the 24×7 level of support necessary to respond to external attacks, incidents, data loss or exfiltration, or potential breaches; and ZeroFox Disrupt to report, block, and take down an attack's core components across the internet.

Featured Stories

