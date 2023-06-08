ZeroFox (NASDAQ:ZFOX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

ZeroFox (NASDAQ:ZFOX – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $45.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.40 million.

ZeroFox Stock Performance

ZFOX traded up $0.00 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.16. 105,939 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 698,472. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.13 and its 200 day moving average is $2.80. ZeroFox has a 12 month low of $0.75 and a 12 month high of $15.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZFOX. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ZeroFox in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,178,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in ZeroFox in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,516,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in ZeroFox in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,318,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in ZeroFox during the fourth quarter worth about $1,127,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of ZeroFox in the first quarter worth about $87,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About ZeroFox

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of ZeroFox from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of ZeroFox from $4.50 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on ZeroFox in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock.

ZeroFox Holdings, Inc operates as an enterprise cybersecurity software-as-a-service company that addresses the full lifecycle of external cyber threats and risks. The company offers ZeroFox Protect that enables organizations to configure protective capabilities to identify and protect their external assets; ZeroFox Predict, a threat intelligence solution that enable customers to directly search across data lake of global threat indicators, tactics, adversary intelligence, exploits, vulnerabilities, and security tools; ZeroFox Detect that provides customers with real-time asset and vulnerability awareness for their external-facing internet digital footprint; ZeroFox Response that enables organizations to provide the 24×7 level of support necessary to respond to external attacks, incidents, data loss or exfiltration, or potential breaches; and ZeroFox Disrupt to report, block, and take down an attack's core components across the internet.

