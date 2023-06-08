Zilliqa (ZIL) Achieves Market Capitalization of $338.24 Million

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 8th. Over the last seven days, Zilliqa has traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Zilliqa has a market capitalization of $338.24 million and $15.50 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zilliqa coin can now be purchased for $0.0213 or 0.00000080 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zilliqa Coin Profile

Zilliqa launched on September 15th, 2017. Zilliqa’s total supply is 17,623,096,118 coins and its circulating supply is 15,867,699,447 coins. The official message board for Zilliqa is blog.zilliqa.com. Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Zilliqa is https://reddit.com/r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Zilliqa is www.zilliqa.com.

Buying and Selling Zilliqa

According to CryptoCompare, “Zilliqa is a high-throughput blockchain platform that uses sharding and pBFT consensus to ensure security. It has Scilla, a safety-focused language for its smart contracts that can identify and eliminate security vulnerabilities. The platform was created by a team from the National University of Singapore. It aims to transform digital infrastructure across industries and communities by providing a fast, secure and cost-effective blockchain platform, suitable for developing decentralized applications in finance, gaming, and digital advertising.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilliqa directly using U.S. dollars.

