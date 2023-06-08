Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Stock Price Up 3.7% Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) traded up 3.7% during trading on Thursday after Bank of America raised their price target on the stock from $145.00 to $160.00. The company traded as high as $150.36 and last traded at $150.35. 917,219 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 2,972,526 shares. The stock had previously closed at $144.92.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on ZS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Zscaler from $129.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Zscaler from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Zscaler from $138.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Zscaler from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Zscaler from $156.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.18.

Get Zscaler alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Zscaler news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 2,496 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $374,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 142,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,434,850. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 2,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $374,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 142,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,434,850. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Dali Rajic sold 5,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total value of $602,082.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 291,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,095,325.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,908 shares of company stock worth $2,127,037 over the last ninety days. 19.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Zscaler Price Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Zscaler by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 557,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,476,000 after acquiring an additional 68,982 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zscaler during the 1st quarter valued at $244,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zscaler during the 1st quarter valued at $1,232,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 121,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,338,000 after buying an additional 2,153 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.33% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $112.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.29 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.06. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 41.57% and a negative net margin of 18.20%. The company had revenue of $418.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $411.55 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.61) EPS. Zscaler’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zscaler Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based internet security platform. It offers Zero Trust Exchange, Zscaler Client Connector, Zscaler Internet Access, Zscaler Private Access, Zscaler B2B, Zscaler Cloud Protection, and Zscaler Digital Experience. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.