103,688 Shares in Equillium, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ) Acquired by Callan Capital LLC

Callan Capital LLC bought a new position in Equillium, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 103,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000. Callan Capital LLC owned about 0.30% of Equillium as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQ. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equillium during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Equillium in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Equillium in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Capital CS Group LLC bought a new stake in Equillium in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Equillium in the third quarter valued at $54,000. 37.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Equillium alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EQ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Equillium from $20.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Equillium from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th.

Equillium Stock Performance

EQ opened at $0.64 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Equillium, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.48 and a 12 month high of $3.20.

Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.41. The company had revenue of $15.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.00 million. On average, analysts expect that Equillium, Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

About Equillium

(Get Rating)

Equillium, Inc engages in the development of products for severe autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory, disorders with high unmet medical need. Its product pipeline includes EQ001, which is a monoclonal antibody that selectively targets the novel immune checkpoint receptor CD6. The company was founded by Daniel Mark Bradbury, Bruce D.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equillium, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Equillium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equillium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.