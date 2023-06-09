118,210 Shares in NWTN Inc. (NASDAQ:NWTNW) Acquired by Clear Street LLC

Clear Street LLC bought a new stake in shares of NWTN Inc. (NASDAQ:NWTNW – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 118,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NWTNW. RPO LLC bought a new position in shares of NWTN during the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of NWTN during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NWTN during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000.

NWTN Stock Performance

NWTN stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.30. The company had a trading volume of 3,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,114. NWTN Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.05 and a 52 week high of $0.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.22.

NWTN Company Profile

ICONIQ Holding Limited operates as a green mobility technology company which defines the smart passenger vehicle ("SPV") as a vehicle concept emphasizing AI technologies, autonomous driving, IoT connectivity, and a personalized passenger experience. The company's core technology advantages are characterized by modular pure electric platforms, digital on-board connectivity systems, continuously upgraded electric and electronic architectures, and autonomous driving technology.

