12,247 Shares in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) Bought by Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 12,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $678,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 126.5% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. 28.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $63.66. 195,803 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,115,233. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.87. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 12 month low of $41.80 and a 12 month high of $66.79.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CCEP shares. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $62.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Societe Generale raised shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.15 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $73.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners to €65.00 ($69.89) in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.09.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

