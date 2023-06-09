139,668 Shares in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) Purchased by Portolan Capital Management LLC

Portolan Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 139,668 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $3,225,000. Portolan Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Associated Banc at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ASB. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Associated Banc during the third quarter worth $26,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Associated Banc during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 26,450.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,593 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 74.3% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Associated Banc by 94.0% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,779 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. 78.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ASB traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.95. 458,784 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,838,371. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 6.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Associated Banc-Corp has a 52 week low of $14.47 and a 52 week high of $25.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.37.

Associated Banc ( NYSE:ASB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.03. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 23.87%. The company had revenue of $504.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Associated Banc-Corp will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.96%. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.07%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ASB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Associated Banc from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Associated Banc from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Associated Banc in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on Associated Banc in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Associated Banc in a research report on Friday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.29.

In other Associated Banc news, Director R Jay Gerken acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.07 per share, for a total transaction of $48,210.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 42,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $675,518.52. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Michael J. Haddad acquired 5,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.35 per share, for a total transaction of $99,762.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,762.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director R Jay Gerken bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.07 per share, for a total transaction of $48,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,036 shares in the company, valued at $675,518.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Associated Banc-Corp. is a holding company, which engages in banking and non-banking financial services to individuals and businesses through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty, Community, Consumer and Business, and Risk Management and Shared Services.

