1,436 Shares in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Bought by Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,436 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TDY. Durable Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $140,332,000. Findlay Park Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $67,821,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 60.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 337,996 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $159,746,000 after buying an additional 127,218 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 642,028 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $256,752,000 after buying an additional 125,708 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,098,739 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,409,817,000 after buying an additional 64,262 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $503.00 to $499.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $498.00 to $470.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $533.00 to $565.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teledyne Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $505.50.

In other Teledyne Technologies news, VP Melanie Susan Cibik sold 2,000 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.00, for a total transaction of $826,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,276,965. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 2.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE TDY traded down $2.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $394.14. 60,817 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 213,699. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 1 year low of $325.00 and a 1 year high of $448.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $417.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $417.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.08.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.10. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 10.98%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.27 earnings per share. Teledyne Technologies’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, and electronic test and measurement equipment.

