18,988 Shares in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) Acquired by Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP

Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 18,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $724,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Tenable in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Tenable by 81.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in Tenable in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Tenable by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in Tenable by 83.6% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523 shares during the last quarter. 86.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Raymond Jr. Vicks sold 1,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.72, for a total transaction of $57,925.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,366.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 18,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.62, for a total transaction of $858,779.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 204,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,726,718.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Raymond Jr. Vicks sold 1,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.72, for a total value of $57,925.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,245 shares in the company, valued at $164,366.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,168 shares of company stock worth $1,905,202 in the last three months. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TENB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on Tenable from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. DA Davidson cut their target price on Tenable from $54.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on Tenable in a research report on Monday, March 27th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Tenable from $51.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Tenable from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.40.

Shares of TENB stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.97. The stock had a trading volume of 145,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 947,726. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.80 and a 12-month high of $52.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $188.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.14 million. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 30.21% and a negative net margin of 13.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

