1irstGold (1GOLD) Trading 1.7% Higher Over Last Week

1irstGold (1GOLD) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 9th. 1irstGold has a total market capitalization of $5.31 million and approximately $2,496.76 worth of 1irstGold was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, 1irstGold has traded up 1.7% against the US dollar. One 1irstGold token can now be bought for approximately $65.70 or 0.00246422 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

1irstGold Profile

1irstGold was first traded on March 1st, 2019. 1irstGold’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,886 tokens. The official message board for 1irstGold is medium.com/@1irstgold/1irstgold-becomes-the-first-means-to-store-physical-gold-in-digital-form-18d12f7bedde. 1irstGold’s official website is 1irstgold.com. 1irstGold’s official Twitter account is @1irstgold and its Facebook page is accessible here.

1irstGold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Each GOLD token represents the value of one gram of fine gold. The owner of this GOLD Token can always convert his token into almost any conceivable cryptocurrency, as well as FIAT currencies like the Euro or the US Dollar.The official 1irstGold ticker is “GOLD” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1irstGold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1irstGold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 1irstGold using one of the exchanges listed above.

