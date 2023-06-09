22,314 Shares in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) Acquired by Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP

Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 22,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 68.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 49.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 177.9% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EPRT traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $24.49. The company had a trading volume of 30,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 877,367. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.88 and a 52 week high of $26.43. The company has a quick ratio of 6.07, a current ratio of 6.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.90, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.46 and its 200-day moving average is $24.27.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on EPRT shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH decreased their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Truist Financial raised their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $27.75 to $27.25 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Raymond James raised their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Essential Properties Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.92.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single-tenant properties that are net leased on a long-term basis. Its portfolio includes the following: Captain D’s, Art Van Furniture, Mister and Zips Car Wash, AMC Theaters, Perkins, 84 Lumber, Mirabito, Ruby Tuesday, and White Oak Station.

