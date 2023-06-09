2,432 Shares in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Acquired by Clear Street Markets LLC

Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLD. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 4,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 69.2% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 331.2% in the 4th quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Stock Performance

Shares of PLD opened at $124.60 on Friday. Prologis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $98.03 and a 52-week high of $138.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $123.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.06 billion, a PE ratio of 37.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.00.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.71). Prologis had a net margin of 41.06% and a return on equity of 5.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 64.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Prologis’s payout ratio is presently 105.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PLD shares. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Prologis in a report on Monday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Prologis in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Prologis from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Prologis from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Prologis from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.90.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc engages in providing logistics solutions and services. It operates through the Real Estate and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate segment includes rental operations and development. The Strategic Capital segment represents the management of co-investment ventures and other unconsolidated entities.

