315,508 Shares in Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) Purchased by Moran Wealth Management LLC

Moran Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 315,508 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $10,585,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WAFD. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Washington Federal by 52.5% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 287,276 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,613,000 after buying an additional 98,900 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Washington Federal by 81.6% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 641,383 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,229,000 after buying an additional 288,104 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Washington Federal by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 390,001 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,085,000 after buying an additional 90,759 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Washington Federal by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 151,911 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,097,000 after buying an additional 12,965 shares during the period. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Washington Federal by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,275,867 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,250,000 after buying an additional 16,979 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Washington Federal

In related news, Director David K. Grant bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.72 per share, with a total value of $68,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $274,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director David K. Grant bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.72 per share, with a total value of $68,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $274,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brent J. Beardall purchased 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.20 per share, for a total transaction of $48,320.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $872,598.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 12,348 shares of company stock valued at $252,776 over the last ninety days. 1.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Washington Federal Price Performance

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Washington Federal from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Washington Federal in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Washington Federal from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Washington Federal from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th.

WAFD traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.27. 61,113 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 767,288. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. Washington Federal, Inc. has a one year low of $23.90 and a one year high of $39.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.82.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The bank reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.16). Washington Federal had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 31.00%. The business had revenue of $185.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.00 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Washington Federal, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

Washington Federal Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Washington Federal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.45%.

Washington Federal Company Profile

Washington Federal, Inc engages in the provision of lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services to consumers. It operates under the Commercial Loans and Consumer Loans segments. The Commercial Loans segment is disaggregated into five classes: multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, construction, and land acquisition and development.

