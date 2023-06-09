3,170 Shares in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY) Purchased by Trustcore Financial Services LLC

Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 10,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 1,688 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 8.6% during the third quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 142,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,301,000 after buying an additional 11,237 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 62,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,835,000 after buying an additional 4,314 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 56.8% during the fourth quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 4,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after buying an additional 978 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FUTY traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.14. 27,120 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 267,284. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF has a 52-week low of $39.14 and a 52-week high of $50.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.31. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.22 and a beta of 0.54.

About Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (FUTY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Utilities 25\u002F50 index. The fund tracks the MSCI US IMI Utilities 25\u002F50 Index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US utilities sector. FUTY was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

