3,174 Shares in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Bought by GeoWealth Management LLC

GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Michigan Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 12,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 2,555 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 95,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,009,000 after buying an additional 20,788 shares during the last quarter. Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,737,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,505,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,718,000 after buying an additional 2,621,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apriem Advisors raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 445,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,696,000 after buying an additional 57,495 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $46.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.61. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $35.42 and a one year high of $46.73. The stock has a market cap of $111.61 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.