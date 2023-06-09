375,239 Shares in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW) Bought by Portolan Capital Management LLC

Portolan Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 375,239 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,165,000. Portolan Capital Management LLC owned about 0.42% of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BW. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 354,881 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,264,000 after acquiring an additional 9,420 shares during the period. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC boosted its position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC now owns 287,361 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 44,721 shares in the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC boosted its position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 76.5% in the 4th quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 45,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 19,900 shares in the last quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 34,693 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 6,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EVR Research LP purchased a new stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,847,000. 83.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Stock Down 1.5 %

BW traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $5.75. The company had a trading volume of 235,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,148. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.89 and a 1 year high of $8.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.79.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $257.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.20 million. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises had a negative net margin of 2.88% and a negative return on equity of 3,839.48%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises

In related news, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.43 per share, for a total transaction of $407,250.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 371,788 shares in the company, valued at $2,018,808.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.43 per share, with a total value of $407,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 371,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,018,808.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Louis Salamone, Jr. acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.27 per share, for a total transaction of $79,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 505,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,662,946.81. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 170,060 shares of company stock valued at $921,596. 3.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Profile

(Get Rating)

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of fossil and renewable power generation and environmental equipment. It operates through the following segments: B&W Renewable, B&W Environmental, and B&W Thermal. The B&W Renewable segment supports a circular economy, diverting waste from landfills to use for power generation and replacing fossil fuels, while recovering metals and reducing emissions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.