38,955 Shares in Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD) Acquired by Portolan Capital Management LLC

Portolan Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 38,955 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,667,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CLFD. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Clearfield by 128.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,798,204 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $188,165,000 after buying an additional 1,012,641 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Clearfield by 30.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 766,266 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $80,182,000 after purchasing an additional 177,488 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Clearfield by 66.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 378,067 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $39,561,000 after purchasing an additional 151,583 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Clearfield in the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,392,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Clearfield during the 4th quarter valued at $8,013,000. Institutional investors own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CLFD shares. TheStreet cut shares of Clearfield from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Clearfield in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Lake Street Capital cut shares of Clearfield from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Clearfield from $95.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLFD traded up $2.16 on Friday, hitting $46.78. The company had a trading volume of 260,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,447. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.08. Clearfield, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.00 and a 1 year high of $134.90. The company has a quick ratio of 5.00, a current ratio of 7.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $713.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 1.32.

Clearfield, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of fiber protection. It operates through the Clearfield and Nestor Cable segment. The Clearfield segment involves the design, manufacture, and selling of fiber management, protection, and delivery solutions. The Nestor Cables segment includes designs, manufacture, and selling fiber management, protection, and delivery solutions.

