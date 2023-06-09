3M (NYSE:MMM) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on MMM. Barclays decreased their price objective on 3M from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of 3M from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of 3M from $110.00 to $103.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of 3M from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $122.69.

3M Stock Performance

NYSE MMM opened at $100.76 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.95. 3M has a twelve month low of $92.38 and a twelve month high of $152.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

3M Dividend Announcement

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.51 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 36.48% and a net margin of 16.31%. 3M’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that 3M will post 8.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.18%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 9,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.27, for a total value of $936,314.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,943 shares in the company, valued at $2,079,011.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 9,432 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.27, for a total transaction of $936,314.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,079,011.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 6,487 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.33, for a total value of $683,275.71. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,098,591.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Markel Corp lifted its stake in 3M by 6.5% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 269,750 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,161,000 after buying an additional 16,550 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its holdings in 3M by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 6,513 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in 3M during the first quarter worth approximately $246,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its holdings in 3M by 17.6% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,532 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $972,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in 3M by 73.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,275 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.61% of the company’s stock.

About 3M

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

