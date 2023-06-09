40,652 Shares in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Bought by Dorsey Wright & Associates

Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 40,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,756,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 4,875.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 68.6% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on AZN. Morgan Stanley raised AstraZeneca from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Argus lowered their price objective on AstraZeneca from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.00.

NASDAQ AZN traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $73.78. 1,829,180 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,640,627. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $74.03 and its 200-day moving average is $69.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.52. AstraZeneca PLC has a twelve month low of $52.65 and a twelve month high of $76.56.

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

