41,567 Shares in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VTWV) Acquired by Moran Wealth Management LLC

Moran Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VTWV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 41,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,062,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF during the first quarter worth $43,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 565.3% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $202,000. Finally, First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $262,000.

Shares of VTWV stock traded down $1.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $123.74. The company had a trading volume of 6,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,401. Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF has a one year low of $111.75 and a one year high of $140.38. The company has a market capitalization of $820.40 million, a PE ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.62.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th were given a $0.455 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (VTWV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap value stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted based on price-to-book-value. VTWV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

