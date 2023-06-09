4,530 Shares in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Bought by Prio Wealth Limited Partnership

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Asio Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 52.7% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

DGRO traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $50.46. 200,632 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,976,533. The firm has a market cap of $23.32 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $43.67 and a twelve month high of $52.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.31.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

