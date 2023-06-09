47,300 Shares in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) Bought by Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 47,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,162,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the first quarter valued at $2,472,575,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 4.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 66,485,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,736,614,000 after acquiring an additional 2,629,712 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Coterra Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $1,493,855,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Coterra Energy by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,877,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,398,000 after purchasing an additional 51,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $300,998,000. 94.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Coterra Energy stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.58. 1,864,268 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,342,238. The stock has a market cap of $18.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.72, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.95. Coterra Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.25 and a twelve month high of $35.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 45.19% and a return on equity of 29.48%. Equities research analysts predict that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 15.27%.

CTRA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Coterra Energy from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Citigroup raised Coterra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Coterra Energy from $38.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Coterra Energy from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Coterra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.25.

In other Coterra Energy news, VP Michael D. Deshazer sold 20,824 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.10, for a total transaction of $501,858.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 77,406 shares in the company, valued at $1,865,484.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Coterra Energy Inc is a diversified energy company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its portfolio includes projects in the Permian Basin, the Marcellus Shale, and the Anadarko Basin. The company was renamed to Coterra Energy Inc on October 1, 2021 in connection with the merger involving Cabot Oil & Gas Corp.

