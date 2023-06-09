48,649 Shares in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE) Acquired by PCG Wealth Advisors LLC

PCG Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 48,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,588,000. Avantis International Equity ETF accounts for 1.6% of PCG Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.12% of Avantis International Equity ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 47,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. now owns 5,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 147,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,819,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 4,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 11,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the last quarter.

Avantis International Equity ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Avantis International Equity ETF stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $57.71. 33,040 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 192,188. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $44.63 and a 52-week high of $58.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.25.

About Avantis International Equity ETF

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

