5,023 Shares in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Acquired by Prio Wealth Limited Partnership

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $421,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,413,456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,462,474,000 after buying an additional 871,683 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,182,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,963,221,000 after purchasing an additional 499,204 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Eversource Energy by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,542,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $632,367,000 after purchasing an additional 24,784 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,423,829 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $621,332,000 after acquiring an additional 184,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,566,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $531,599,000 after acquiring an additional 97,353 shares in the last quarter. 77.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eversource Energy Price Performance

ES traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $71.56. The stock had a trading volume of 50,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,809,080. Eversource Energy has a 1-year low of $67.79 and a 1-year high of $94.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $75.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Eversource Energy Dividend Announcement

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.07. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 11.52%. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.675 per share. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ES. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $87.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Eversource Energy from $99.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Eversource Energy from $81.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.23.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution and Water Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

Further Reading

