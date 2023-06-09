51,811 Shares in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Bought by Moran Wealth Management LLC

Moran Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 51,811 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $5,650,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TROW. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 130.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 230 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 61.3% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 173.8% in the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 293 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. 76.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TROW has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Friday, May 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, T. Rowe Price Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.73.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.66, for a total value of $200,627.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,240,242.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TROW traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $113.63. 161,574 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,554,709. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.26. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.53 and a 52-week high of $134.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.52 billion, a PE ratio of 18.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.30.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 22.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.62 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is currently 79.87%.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc engages in the provision of investment management services. The company was founded by Thomas Rowe Price Jr. in 1937 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

