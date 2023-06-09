5,429 Shares in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Bought by Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $566,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HDV. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,566,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $684,456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291,687 shares during the period. Cowa LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 9,674.3% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 3,820,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,084,000 after acquiring an additional 3,781,606 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 74.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,163,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $329,719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351,161 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,610,914 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $272,162,000 after acquiring an additional 387,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 9.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,553,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $233,088,000 after acquiring an additional 225,301 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:HDV traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $100.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 156,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 712,723. The firm has a market cap of $10.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.81. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.24 and a fifty-two week high of $109.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $100.86 and its 200-day moving average is $102.62.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

