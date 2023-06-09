5,694 Shares in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Purchased by Oversea Chinese Banking CORP Ltd

Oversea Chinese Banking CORP Ltd acquired a new stake in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,694 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its position in Steel Dynamics by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 8,778 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 2.5% in the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Steel Dynamics by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,007 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,552 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Syntal Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Steel Dynamics by 1.1% in the third quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on STLD shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Steel Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Steel Dynamics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.63.

Steel Dynamics Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:STLD opened at $100.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 4.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $101.12 and its 200-day moving average is $108.47. The company has a market cap of $16.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.48. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.44 and a 52-week high of $136.46.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The basic materials company reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 47.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.02 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 16.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Steel Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.05%.

Steel Dynamics Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel, long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail, and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

