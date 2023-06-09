61,599 Shares in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Purchased by Moran Wealth Management LLC

Moran Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 61,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,027,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 430.8% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ZTS traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $164.13. The stock had a trading volume of 346,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,053,467. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.15 and a 12 month high of $187.82. The company has a market capitalization of $75.85 billion, a PE ratio of 36.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 3.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $173.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.19.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.26% and a net margin of 25.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.86%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank Of America (Bofa) boosted their price objective on Zoetis from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Zoetis from $220.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Zoetis from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.14.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,338 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.94, for a total value of $763,227.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,357 shares in the company, valued at $4,637,250.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products and services, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision animal health technology. The firm operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The United States segment is involved in U.S.

