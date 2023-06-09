652 Shares in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Bought by CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 652 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DPZ. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Domino’s Pizza by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 4,869 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in Domino’s Pizza by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,303 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,565,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Domino’s Pizza by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,131 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,034,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its position in Domino’s Pizza by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 17,279 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,033,000 after purchasing an additional 4,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Domino’s Pizza by 1,387.6% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares during the last quarter. 90.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DPZ traded up $0.37 on Friday, hitting $300.27. 67,311 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 738,167. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $314.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $334.19. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 1 year low of $285.84 and a 1 year high of $426.44.

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 10.24% and a negative return on equity of 11.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.50 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 13.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.21 per share. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is 37.32%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DPZ shares. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $362.00 to $320.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $340.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $343.00 to $349.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $415.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Domino’s Pizza presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $356.04.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 136 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $40,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,460,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

