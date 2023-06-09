7,238 Shares in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) Acquired by Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Stericycle by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Stericycle by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 23,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Stericycle by 0.3% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 75,745 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,190,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Stericycle by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Stericycle by 1.0% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 24,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. 98.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stericycle Stock Performance

Shares of Stericycle stock traded down $0.12 on Friday, reaching $45.10. 89,199 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 391,875. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.39, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.23. Stericycle, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.63 and a twelve month high of $56.12.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Stericycle ( NASDAQ:SRCL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $684.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $670.61 million. Stericycle had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 2.99%. Stericycle’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Stericycle, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SRCL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Stericycle in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised Stericycle from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Stericycle in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Stericycle from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th.

About Stericycle

Stericycle, Inc engages in the provision of waste management services. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America and International segments offer the following services: Regulated Waste and Compliance Services (RWCS), Secure Information Destruction Services (SID), Communication and Related Services (CRS).

Further Reading

