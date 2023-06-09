7,378 Shares in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI) Acquired by Clear Street Markets LLC

Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 7,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 50.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 151.4% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bath & Body Works in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 8,507.7% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. 96.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bath & Body Works Stock Performance

Shares of BBWI stock opened at $42.57 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.81. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.75 and a 52 week high of $49.55. The firm has a market cap of $9.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.70.

Bath & Body Works Announces Dividend

Bath & Body Works ( NYSE:BBWI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.07. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 9.67% and a negative return on equity of 29.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is 25.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on BBWI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Bath & Body Works from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Barclays upped their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $37.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Bath & Body Works from $48.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Bath & Body Works from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $48.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.45.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Wendy C. Arlin sold 1,625 shares of Bath & Body Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total transaction of $62,221.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 91,072 shares in the company, valued at $3,487,146.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bath & Body Works Profile

(Get Rating)

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

