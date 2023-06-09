7,574 Shares in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Bought by Prio Wealth Limited Partnership

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $511,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IWR. Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 63.5% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 18,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 7,148 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 139.5% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 216,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,613,000 after purchasing an additional 126,199 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 69.7% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 5,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

IWR traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $70.58. 94,998 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,226,441. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $68.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.72. The company has a market cap of $27.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $60.73 and a one year high of $75.44.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

