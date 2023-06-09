8,014 Shares in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Purchased by Clear Street Markets LLC

Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 4.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,877,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,410,358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,233 shares in the last quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 3.0% during the third quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC now owns 9,389,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $339,891,000 after buying an additional 269,768 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,433,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $279,645,000 after buying an additional 46,160 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 1.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,407,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $361,782,000 after buying an additional 104,624 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,032,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $226,947,000 after buying an additional 521,604 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FNF stock opened at $35.10 on Friday. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.84 and a 1-year high of $45.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 1.34.

Fidelity National Financial ( NYSE:FNF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 19.91% and a net margin of 6.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.13%. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is 73.47%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FNF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $56.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.40.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc engages in the provision of title insurance and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries. Its services include title insurance, escrow and other title-related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products and technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries.

