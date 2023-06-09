81,776 Shares in Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DFLIW) Bought by Clear Street LLC

Clear Street LLC acquired a new position in Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DFLIW – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 81,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Separately, MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new stake in shares of Dragonfly Energy in the fourth quarter worth $324,000.

DFLIW traded up $0.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.20. The stock had a trading volume of 508 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,677. Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. has a one year low of $0.11 and a one year high of $0.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.18.

Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. manufactures and supplies deep cycle lithium-ion batteries for RVs, marine vessels, off-grid installations, and other storage applications. It also focuses on delivering an energy storage solution to enable a sustainable and reliable smart grid through the deployment of its solid-state cell technology.

