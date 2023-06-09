ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.40-3.60 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on ABM. Robert W. Baird downgraded ABM Industries from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of ABM Industries in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a neutral rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ABM Industries in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company.

ABM Industries Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of ABM opened at $47.13 on Friday. ABM Industries has a 1-year low of $37.68 and a 1-year high of $50.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

ABM Industries Announces Dividend

ABM Industries ( NYSE:ABM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The business services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 2.47%. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ABM Industries will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Scott B. Salmirs sold 14,983 shares of ABM Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.44, for a total transaction of $680,827.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 350,391 shares in the company, valued at $15,921,767.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott B. Salmirs sold 3,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.07, for a total transaction of $135,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 371,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,754,457.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ABM Industries

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of ABM Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in ABM Industries by 57.2% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares during the period. Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new stake in ABM Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Ethic Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ABM Industries in the 1st quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ABM Industries during the second quarter valued at $202,000. 92.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABM Industries Company Profile



ABM Industries, Inc engages in the provision of facility, infrastructure, and mobility solutions. It operates through the following segments: Business and Industry, Manufacturing and Distribution, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions. The Business and Industry segment encompasses janitorial, facilities engineering, and parking services for commercial real estate properties, sports and entertainment venues, and traditional hospitals and non-acute healthcare facilities.

Featured Articles

