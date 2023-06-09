abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL) Holdings Lowered by GeoWealth Management LLC

GeoWealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Get Rating) by 51.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,280 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC’s holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF were worth $223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 110.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 162,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,028,000 after acquiring an additional 85,706 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $363,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $216,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 70.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 57,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 23,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $843,000.

Shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF stock opened at $18.80 on Friday. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF has a 1 year low of $15.50 and a 1 year high of $19.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.22.

The abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (SGOL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund seeks to track the spot price for gold, less trust expenses holding costs, holding physical gold bars. SGOL was launched on Sep 9, 2009 and is managed by Abrdn.

