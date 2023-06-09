Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) Receives $73.80 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $71.00.
Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday.
Academy Sports and Outdoors Trading Down 1.1 %
ASO opened at $50.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.16. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 12 month low of $32.86 and a 12 month high of $69.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $71.66 and a 200 day moving average of $76.90.
Academy Sports and Outdoors Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.14%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Academy Sports and Outdoors
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 124.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,562,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,370,000 after buying an additional 7,507,589 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 73.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,834,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,872,000 after buying an additional 1,196,076 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 11,157.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,079,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,542,000 after buying an additional 1,070,181 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 680.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,147,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,212,000 after buying an additional 1,000,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 11.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,462,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,817,000 after buying an additional 958,800 shares during the last quarter. 94.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Academy Sports and Outdoors
Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; team sports equipment, including baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, and volleyball; fitness equipment and accessories, and nutrition supplies; and patio furniture, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, playsets, watersports, and pet equipment, as well as electronics products, watches, consumables, batteries, etc.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Academy Sports and Outdoors (ASO)
- Hooker Furnishings Discount To Book, A Value Play?
- REV Group Shifts Into High Gear: Double-Digit Upside Ahead
- Can Kirkland’s Cycle Pick Up Again? Earnings May Have An Answer
- Don’t Bet On A Rally In Stitch Fix, Invest In The Future
- 2 Dow Stocks Trading Less Than 10x Earnings are Blue Chip Values
Receive News & Ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.