ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) CEO Thomas W. Warsop III Buys 39,667 Shares

ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Rating) CEO Thomas W. Warsop III purchased 39,667 shares of ACI Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.59 per share, for a total transaction of $935,744.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 174,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,127,636.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

ACI Worldwide Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ACIW opened at $23.75 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.72 and its 200-day moving average is $24.72. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 28.02 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.68 and a 52 week high of $29.35.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ACIW. TheStreet cut shares of ACI Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ACI Worldwide in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of ACI Worldwide in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of ACI Worldwide from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on shares of ACI Worldwide from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About ACI Worldwide

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,744,451 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $308,157,000 after purchasing an additional 549,177 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in ACI Worldwide by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,505,617 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $256,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531,063 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in ACI Worldwide by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,398,312 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $147,161,000 after acquiring an additional 235,858 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in ACI Worldwide by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,026,192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $126,785,000 after acquiring an additional 75,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,874,847 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,540,000 after buying an additional 151,364 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.55% of the company’s stock.

ACI Worldwide, Inc engages in the development, marketing, installation, and support of software products and solutions primarily focused on facilitating real-time electronic payments. It operates through the following segments: ACI on Premise and ACI on Demand. The ACI on Premise segment serves customers who manage their software on site.

