ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) CEO Thomas W. Warsop III Buys 39,667 Shares

ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Rating) CEO Thomas W. Warsop III purchased 39,667 shares of ACI Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.59 per share, for a total transaction of $935,744.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 174,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,127,636.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
ACI Worldwide Stock Up 2.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:ACIW opened at $23.75 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.72 and its 200-day moving average is $24.72. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 28.02 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.68 and a 52 week high of $29.35.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on ACIW. TheStreet cut shares of ACI Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ACI Worldwide in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of ACI Worldwide in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of ACI Worldwide from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on shares of ACI Worldwide from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.67.
ACI Worldwide, Inc engages in the development, marketing, installation, and support of software products and solutions primarily focused on facilitating real-time electronic payments. It operates through the following segments: ACI on Premise and ACI on Demand. The ACI on Premise segment serves customers who manage their software on site.
