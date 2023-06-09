Advisors Asset Management Inc. Buys 43,584 Shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 603,866 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 43,584 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.82% of Healthcare Services Group worth $7,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HCSG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 7.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,992 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 2.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,361,496 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,282,000 after purchasing an additional 38,147 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 2.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 93,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 2,547 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 4.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,774 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 55.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 42,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 14,966 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Healthcare Services Group alerts:

Healthcare Services Group Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HCSG traded down $0.13 on Friday, hitting $14.02. 35,588 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 874,693. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.55 and a 52 week high of $18.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.58. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 29.48 and a beta of 0.38.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Healthcare Services Group ( NASDAQ:HCSG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 2.14%. The firm had revenue of $417.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.51 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Healthcare Services Group from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Healthcare Services Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $8.50 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Healthcare Services Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Healthcare Services Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.60.

Healthcare Services Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Healthcare Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of keeping, laundry, and dietary services to long-term care and related health care facilities. It operates through the following business segments: Housekeeping and Dietary. The Housekeeping segment consists of the management of the client’s housekeeping department, which is responsible for the cleaning, disinfecting, and sanitizing of patient rooms and common areas of a client facility, as well as the laundering and processing of the personal clothing belonging to the facility’s patients.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.