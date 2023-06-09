Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $12.38 Million Stock Position in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,147,393 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 154,110 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $12,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Antero Midstream by 2,155.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,301 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199 shares during the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Antero Midstream during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 257.5% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,849 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,052 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 666.7% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,160 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 4,487 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. 52.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 19,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total value of $200,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 155,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,591,486.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Antero Midstream news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 19,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total transaction of $200,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 155,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,591,486.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael N. Kennedy sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.47, for a total transaction of $3,141,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,060,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,105,843.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AM. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Antero Midstream in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Antero Midstream in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Capital One Financial reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Antero Midstream in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Antero Midstream has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.33.

AM traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.90. 87,592 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,717,076. Antero Midstream Co. has a twelve month low of $8.56 and a twelve month high of $11.61. The company has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.64.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.26%. Antero Midstream’s payout ratio is presently 130.43%.

Antero Midstream Corp. is a growth-oriented midstream energy company, which owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets to service Antero Resources production and completion activity. It operates through the Gathering and Processing and Water Handling segments. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collect and process production from Antero Resources wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

