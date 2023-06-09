Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $7.69 Million Stock Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 19.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,326 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $7,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPGI. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 11,089.7% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,230,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $914,794,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210,296 shares in the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 21,669.8% in the 4th quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 1,700,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692,191 shares in the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $469,029,000. Newport Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at $402,031,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 39.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,727,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,529,100,000 after buying an additional 1,056,097 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

S&P Global Trading Down 0.1 %

SPGI traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $381.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 164,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,268,278. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $279.32 and a twelve month high of $395.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $356.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $352.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.96, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.11.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.23. S&P Global had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 23.50%. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.96, for a total value of $2,692,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 163,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,786,879.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 820 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.81, for a total transaction of $297,504.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $779,315.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.96, for a total value of $2,692,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,786,879.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,020 shares of company stock worth $5,013,375. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SPGI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on S&P Global from $403.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on S&P Global from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $434.00 price target on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on S&P Global from $398.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, S&P Global has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $395.00.

S&P Global Profile

(Get Rating)

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions. The Market Intelligence segment provides multi-asset-class data and analytics integrated with purpose-built workflow solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.