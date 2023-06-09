Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $8.64 Million Stock Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,125 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 8,141 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $8,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VLO. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 8.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,635,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $775,264,000 after buying an additional 587,056 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 65.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,374,688 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $139,586,000 after buying an additional 545,185 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,735,560 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $220,173,000 after buying an additional 414,272 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 1,841.6% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 405,752 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,355,000 after purchasing an additional 384,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,300,000. 79.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VLO. Tudor Pickering lowered Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Mizuho cut their price target on Valero Energy from $174.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Valero Energy from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Valero Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $176.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Valero Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.00.

Valero Energy Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE VLO traded down $0.24 on Friday, hitting $112.20. 450,625 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,349,926. The company has a market cap of $40.56 billion, a PE ratio of 3.19, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $117.80 and a 200-day moving average of $126.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Valero Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $96.93 and a 12 month high of $150.39.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $8.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.24 by $1.03. The company had revenue of $36.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.88 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 55.32%. The business’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.31 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 22.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.59%.

About Valero Energy

(Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.