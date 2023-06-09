Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $8.75 Million Stock Position in Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 931,150 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,905 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.81% of Kronos Worldwide worth $8,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KRO. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Kronos Worldwide by 397.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 237,818 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after buying an additional 189,970 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Kronos Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,190,000. KG&L Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kronos Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $1,158,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Kronos Worldwide by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 330,977 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,091,000 after buying an additional 102,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kronos Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at $899,000. 15.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Andrew B. Nace bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.31 per share, for a total transaction of $33,240.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,725 shares in the company, valued at $105,744.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kronos Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of KRO stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $8.87. 14,960 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 239,160. The company has a current ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 33.06 and a beta of 1.05. Kronos Worldwide, Inc. has a one year low of $7.76 and a one year high of $19.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.73.

Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $426.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $565.98 million. Kronos Worldwide had a return on equity of 3.48% and a net margin of 1.77%. Sell-side analysts expect that Kronos Worldwide, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kronos Worldwide Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.57%. Kronos Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 281.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Kronos Worldwide from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Kronos Worldwide from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kronos Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.00.

Kronos Worldwide Company Profile

Kronos Worldwide, Inc engages in the production and marketing of value-added titanium dioxide pigments. Its products are used for coatings and inks, plastics, paper and paper laminates, man-made fibers, health, food, and beauty, and ceramic, glass, and welding rods applications. The firm also offers assistance in pigment selection, consultation, on-site training, testing on lab scale equipment, and weathering tests technical services.

