Advisors Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 735,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,371 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.68% of Royce Value Trust worth $9,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Royce Value Trust by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Royce Value Trust by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 128,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,699,000 after acquiring an additional 7,720 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Royce Value Trust by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,909,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,318,000 after acquiring an additional 490,209 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Royce Value Trust by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,226,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,046,000 after acquiring an additional 97,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in shares of Royce Value Trust by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 31,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894 shares during the last quarter. 23.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Royce Value Trust Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of Royce Value Trust stock traded down $0.25 on Friday, hitting $13.48. The stock had a trading volume of 62,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,980. Royce Value Trust Inc. has a one year low of $12.24 and a one year high of $16.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.69.

Royce Value Trust Cuts Dividend

Royce Value Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th.

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

