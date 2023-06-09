Advisors Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,573 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $8,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,153,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,099,629,000 after buying an additional 352,873 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 62.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,936,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $317,865,000 after buying an additional 1,897,212 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,925,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,849,000 after buying an additional 69,532 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,965,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $285,249,000 after buying an additional 186,548 shares during the period. Finally, Edmp Inc. raised its holdings in Aflac by 6,918.5% in the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 3,676,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,624,445 shares during the period. 66.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Aflac stock traded up $0.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $68.72. 264,703 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,533,940. The company has a market capitalization of $41.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. Aflac Incorporated has a 52-week low of $52.07 and a 52-week high of $74.01.

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 22.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.24%.

In related news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 13,471 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.27, for a total value of $906,194.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,570 shares in the company, valued at $1,854,633.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Aflac news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total value of $32,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,241,887.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 13,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.27, for a total transaction of $906,194.17. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,854,633.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 112,582 shares of company stock worth $7,647,192. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AFL. Bank of America began coverage on Aflac in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Aflac in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on Aflac from $73.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aflac in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Aflac in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.22.

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial protection services. It operates through the following segments: Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

