Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 5,652 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 39,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,652 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $9,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth about $258,000. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,593,000. Smith Moore & CO. boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 10,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,458,000 after purchasing an additional 3,087 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 2,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 430,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,056,000 after acquiring an additional 62,144 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Caterpillar Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:CAT traded down $0.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $233.95. 410,243 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,297,412. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.57 billion, a PE ratio of 17.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $217.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $232.07. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $160.60 and a 12-month high of $266.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $1.12. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 50.98%. The firm had revenue of $15.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.88 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 17.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 24th were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 21st. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CAT shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $273.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $210.00 to $208.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $185.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $266.00 to $282.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $228.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $239.83.

About Caterpillar

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.