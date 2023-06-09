Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 852 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 852 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $11,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ITW. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ITW traded down $0.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $236.60. 80,004 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,093,731. The company has a market cap of $71.90 billion, a PE ratio of 23.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $230.78 and a 200 day moving average of $230.24. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52-week low of $173.52 and a 52-week high of $253.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.10. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 92.13% and a net margin of 19.27%. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.31 per share. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.40%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ITW shares. 3M reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $227.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $205.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $213.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $228.21.

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test and Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers and Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

